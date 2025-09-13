Park National Corp OH Trims Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,751 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.62% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 904.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 537,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 403,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 49,321 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

