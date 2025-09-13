Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $64.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

