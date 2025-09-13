Park National Corp OH Increases Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,376,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,498 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 3.9% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $119,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,436,000 after purchasing an additional 294,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,731,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,005,000 after purchasing an additional 221,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1178 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

