Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) dropped 20% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 228,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 503,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of C$7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

