iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stake Reduced by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,660,000 after acquiring an additional 265,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $238.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

