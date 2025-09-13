Kera Capital Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 119.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,796,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,249,000 after purchasing an additional 624,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $37,646,000. Junto Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 868,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after buying an additional 420,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 593,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after buying an additional 323,036 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,914.84. This represents a 84.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $2,519,749.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $83.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.30.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

