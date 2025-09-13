Glenview Trust co Buys 1,890 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,669 shares during the period. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,560,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,204,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SCHG opened at $31.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.