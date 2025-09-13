Inspire Investing LLC Sells 568 Shares of Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Itron by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Itron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.41. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $140.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 565 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $70,800.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,962.76. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $68,544.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,577.24. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock valued at $380,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens set a $130.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

