Focus Partners Wealth Sells 203 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.06% of Markel Group worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.5%

Markel Group stock opened at $1,955.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,967.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,906.64. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,521.25 and a 12 month high of $2,075.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.