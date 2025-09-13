Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Bought by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the quarter. NU comprises about 1.4% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NU by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after buying an additional 40,181,132 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NU by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785,851 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NU by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NU by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,869,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,378,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,910 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

