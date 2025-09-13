Bush Investment Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Bush Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $188.68 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $189.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.99 and its 200 day moving average is $161.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.