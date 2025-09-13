Private Client Services LLC Purchases Shares of 29,663 Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April $EAPR

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Private Client Services LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA EAPR opened at $28.99 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.