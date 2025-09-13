Private Client Services LLC Increases Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB

Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,065 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Client Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 839.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

