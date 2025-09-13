Bush Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Bush Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,365.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,112,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after purchasing an additional 389,899 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,467.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 283,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 272,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1636 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

