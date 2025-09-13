iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT Shares Bought by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

