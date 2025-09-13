113,603 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJT Bought by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Private Client Services LLC owned 0.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 44,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,594.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1249 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

