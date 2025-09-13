Private Client Services LLC Reduces Stake in Belden Inc $BDC

Private Client Services LLC lowered its holdings in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $130.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Belden Inc has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $671.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $934,190.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,802.74. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

