Private Client Services LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Private Client Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,296,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,241,000 after buying an additional 495,358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,362,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,641,000 after buying an additional 1,334,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,879,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,192,000 after buying an additional 312,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,464,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,938,000 after buying an additional 1,016,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,566,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,142,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter.

FPE opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

