Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF $FDMO Shares Purchased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 172.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $82.19.

About Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

