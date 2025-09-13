Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $13,534,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 237,379 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $7,213,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 747,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 142,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 118,537 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

