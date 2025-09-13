Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 544,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $42.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

