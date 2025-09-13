Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.51.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

