Invst LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Invst LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 252.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 51.8% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

