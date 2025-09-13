Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) & BILL (NYSE:BILL) Head to Head Analysis

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) and BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rekor Systems and BILL”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $45.38 million 3.34 -$61.41 million ($0.53) -2.26 BILL $1.46 billion 3.55 $23.80 million ($0.16) -319.28

Analyst Recommendations

BILL has higher revenue and earnings than Rekor Systems. BILL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rekor Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rekor Systems and BILL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 BILL 1 10 10 0 2.43

BILL has a consensus price target of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.52%. Given BILL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BILL is more favorable than Rekor Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of BILL shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Rekor Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of BILL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rekor Systems has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BILL has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rekor Systems and BILL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -115.76% -146.71% -61.17% BILL 1.63% 1.16% 0.47%

Summary

BILL beats Rekor Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders. It also offers Rekor AutoNotice, a cloud-based financial management application that delivers a turnkey information and citation management solution for cities, states, and municipalities for primary and secondary offenses; and Rekor CarCheck, which allows its AI based vehicle and license plate recognition technology to be accessed for a range of commercial applications. In addition, the company offers Rekor Edge Max System, a fixed traffic data collection system that captures and transforms roadway data into holistic traffic insights; Rekor Edge Pro, a vehicle recognition solution that is used on a standalone basis or integrated into a network; and Rekor Edge Flex, a portable data collection system. Further, it provides traffic services, including traditional traffic studies, which delivers data and insights for planning and management of roadway infrastructure and commercial initiatives; innovative AI-driven traffic studies for traffic management; and traffic engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc. provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. In addition, the company's artificial intelligence enabled software provides connections between suppliers and clients. It serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. The company was formerly known as Bill.com Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BILL Holdings, Inc. in February 2023. BILL Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

