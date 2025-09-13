Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AZZ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 110.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1,121.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 140.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 97.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $119.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $421.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other AZZ news, insider Kurt L. Russell sold 10,321 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total value of $1,158,119.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,576.84. The trade was a 38.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $2,939,298.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 183,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,305,724.70. This trade represents a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,837 shares of company stock worth $5,195,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.