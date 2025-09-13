Head to Head Comparison: Synergy CHC (SNYR) vs. Its Rivals

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) is one of 49 public companies in the “CONS PD – MISC STPL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Synergy CHC to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Synergy CHC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Synergy CHC alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy CHC 10.02% -18.56% 20.28% Synergy CHC Competitors -6.08% -214.24% -2.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synergy CHC and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy CHC $34.83 million $2.12 million 5.68 Synergy CHC Competitors $15.15 billion $1.23 billion 8.98

Analyst Ratings

Synergy CHC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Synergy CHC. Synergy CHC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Synergy CHC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synergy CHC 0 0 1 1 3.50 Synergy CHC Competitors 671 2943 3036 94 2.38

Synergy CHC presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 362.96%. As a group, “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies have a potential upside of 16.70%. Given Synergy CHC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synergy CHC is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Synergy CHC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synergy CHC beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Synergy CHC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.