Head-To-Head Review: Tokyo Lifestyle (NASDAQ:TKLF) & BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Tokyo Lifestyle (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) and BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of Tokyo Lifestyle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tokyo Lifestyle alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tokyo Lifestyle and BJ’s Wholesale Club, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Lifestyle 0 0 0 0 0.00 BJ’s Wholesale Club 0 9 10 0 2.53

Valuation & Earnings

BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus price target of $113.18, suggesting a potential upside of 14.91%. Given BJ’s Wholesale Club’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BJ’s Wholesale Club is more favorable than Tokyo Lifestyle.

This table compares Tokyo Lifestyle and BJ’s Wholesale Club”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Lifestyle $210.12 million 0.07 $6.64 million N/A N/A BJ’s Wholesale Club $20.91 billion 0.62 $534.42 million $4.36 22.59

BJ’s Wholesale Club has higher revenue and earnings than Tokyo Lifestyle.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Lifestyle and BJ’s Wholesale Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A BJ’s Wholesale Club 2.77% 30.40% 8.14%

Volatility & Risk

Tokyo Lifestyle has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club beats Tokyo Lifestyle on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products. The company also provides body care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; and fragrance products consisting of perfume and cologne for women and men. In addition, the company provides facial wash, firming lotion, astringent, and moisturizer products for men; and lip balm, lotion, shampoo, soap, and essence oil for children. Further, the company offers OTC drugs for the treatment of common ailments, such as colds, headaches, stomach pain, cough, and eye strains, as well as medical supplies and devices, including bandages, masks, thermometers, disinfectant sprays, eye masks, contact lens, and contact lens cleaners and solutions. Additionally, the company provides vitamins, minerals, fiber supplements, nutritional yeast, dietary products, and other nutritional supplements; bedding and bath products, and car supplies; and food, alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous products. It directly operates physical stores in Japan and Hong Kong; online stores in Japan, China, and Korea; and franchise stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as wholesale customers in Japan, China, the United States, and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.