Cullen Investment Group LTD. Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 465,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after buying an additional 101,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $99.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $305,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,981.60. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,214 shares of company stock valued at $29,022,580. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

