Cullen Investment Group LTD. Buys 515 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 27,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

