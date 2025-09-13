Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 82.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,225 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

