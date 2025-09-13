Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $420.6316.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DUOL

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock opened at $307.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 126.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $225.26 and a 1 year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The business had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $475,119.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,922.40. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $833,432.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 122,112 shares in the company, valued at $40,178,511.36. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,428,221. 15.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.