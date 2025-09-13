Nova Wealth Management Inc. Has $77,000 Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 1,457.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 44,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 680,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,760,000 after buying an additional 65,021 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.