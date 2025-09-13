Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $479.48 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $623.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.65. The company has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

