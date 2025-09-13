Nova Wealth Management Inc. Buys 125 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

UBER opened at $95.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $84.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.