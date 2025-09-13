Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 10,500 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NSA opened at $31.93 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.09.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%.The company had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 367.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $33.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.