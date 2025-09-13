Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its stake in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned about 0.08% of Getty Realty worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 30.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 3,339.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 51,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,618 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 417.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Getty Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

