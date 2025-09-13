Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Cuts Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned about 0.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,488,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 676,477 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 372,649 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,675,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 300,351 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,644,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,501,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 411,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.12% and a negative net margin of 65.33%. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

