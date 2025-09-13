W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,368,000 after purchasing an additional 900,071 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4,198.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after purchasing an additional 759,122 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 7,314.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 734,474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 8,709.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after purchasing an additional 664,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $44,210,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE WRB opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $76.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

