Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential $EQR

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises approximately 2.3% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 33,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $17,701,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,696,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,152,000 after purchasing an additional 198,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price target on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.96.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $66.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.93. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 104.53%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.