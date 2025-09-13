Pensionfund Sabic Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,740,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,241 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,889,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,506,000 after purchasing an additional 751,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,414,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,056,000 after purchasing an additional 281,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,402,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,230,000 after purchasing an additional 194,860 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.36.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. This trade represents a 49.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $967,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,157,592. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,788 shares of company stock valued at $18,279,081. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

