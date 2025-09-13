AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases Shares of 173,426 Ford Motor Company $F

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 300,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,373,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Dbs Bank cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

