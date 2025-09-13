Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Down 13.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.4% on Thursday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 170 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 180. Central Asia Metals traded as low as GBX 142.88 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 149.80 ($2.03). 4,337,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 527% from the average session volume of 691,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.35).

CAML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Asia Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.33.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £251.08 million, a PE ratio of 535.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.79.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The mining company reported GBX 5.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Asia Metals had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.13%. Equities analysts predict that Central Asia Metals plc will post 25.0194049 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.