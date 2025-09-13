Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Stake Reduced by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of City Center Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,608 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,065,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 345,350 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $56.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

