City Center Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of City Center Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InvesTrust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. InvesTrust now owns 8,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 110,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $93.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

