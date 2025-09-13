Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:BAC opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $50.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $374.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. HSBC cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Phillip Securities cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

