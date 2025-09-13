City Center Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January $UJAN

City Center Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UJAN. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,007,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $41.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

