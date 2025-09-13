City Center Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

City Center Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 8.0%

PJAN stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

