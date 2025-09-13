City Center Advisors LLC Sells 571 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April $BAPR

City Center Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Chris Bulman Inc lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 797.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BAPR opened at $46.70 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $421.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

