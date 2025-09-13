City Center Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

City Center Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

