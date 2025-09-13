AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $2.66 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,079,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,290 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 404,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $481.91 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.80 and a 200-day moving average of $429.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.86, for a total value of $12,046,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,616,580.96. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,493 shares of company stock worth $92,673,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.13.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

